Regina businesses flying Ukrainian flags to show their support

Several businesses in Regina are flying Ukrainian flags as Canadians have come out in support of the people of the country since the Russian invasion began last week.

The Albert Street Memorial Bridge is now sporting dozens of yellow and blue Ukrainian flags, flying alongside both the flags of Canada and Saskatchewan.

For those Ukrainians currently fleeing the conflict, the deeply embedded community here in Saskatchewan is doing what it can to assist.

Businesses in with Ukrainian roots, like the Ukrainian Co-op, Euro Deli Kiev, Beauty Code Studio and many more are working with organizations like the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), and the Canadian Red Cross’ Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, to send donations to countries like Poland where many refugees are relocating.

Meredith Schmidt, co-owner of Last Mountain Distillery, spoke on the conflict. Her husband’s family has Ukrainian roots, which makes the conflict hit that much closer to home.

“This is very similar to when people were coming over here, so it’s almost like bringing it back 120 years ago to when people where settling in Saskatchewan,” Schmidt said. “You can connect a little more.”

With history seemingly repeating itself, Canada has vowed to open its borders to refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine. Meaning that many more Ukrainians could soon be calling Saskatchewan their new home.

Saskatchewan itself is home to many first generation Ukrainian immigrants, and even more who can trace their family history back to that country.

Just over 144,000 Saskatchewan residents describe their ethnic origin as Ukrainian according to the Statistics Canada in its 2016 census.

At that time, 3,280 people listed that they were Ukrainian born immigrants. Of those 3,280, 1,320 described themselves as recent immigrants to Saskatchewan.

Many of these Ukrainian immigrants came to Saskatchewan in the turbulent times of the early 20th century, escaping poverty and physical danger that was common in Ukraine during that period.