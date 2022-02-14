Regina businesses ready for vax pass free Valentine's Day

February 14 is more than just the day of love this year in Saskatchewan, it also marks the lifting of the province’s proof of vaccination mandate.

A shift Memories Dining and Bar is happy to embrace after last year’s restricted Valentine’s Day, featuring a health inspector visit.

“I think the world needs to open up, we need to go back to its normality. Two years is a long, long, long time,” said Thomas Siarkos, owner of Memories.

Siarkos said the restaurant will have a house full of love birds on Monday, just like they did over the weekend.

“It’s our pleasure to have them and make sure that they just gaze at each others eyes and feel happy and leave happier than when they came in,” said Siarkos.

He said since the announcement the proof of vaccination mandate was being lifted he and his staff have been asking customers how they feel about the decision.

“The number one priority is the health and wellbeing of our staff and our customers and they don’t seem to mind it,” Sirarkos said, adding 98 per cent of customers said they don’t mind.

Other safety measures will remain in place at the restaurant, such as hand sanitizing stations, distance between tables and a fully vaccinated staff.

Dandy’s Artisan Ice Cream and Luxe Artisan Chocolate said lifting the mandate won’t have much impact on their Valentine’s Day sales, as most people heading in are looking for a sweet treat to go

“Some people have some issues showing proof of vaccination and things like that,” said Daniela Mintenko, CEO and owner of both Dandy’s Artisan Ice Cream and Luxe Artisan Chocolate.

Valentine’s Day is a huge day for her businesses, and she expects sales to double from last year.

“(We’re) really busy actually, maybe a week before people start coming and getting their treats,” said Mintenko.

The decommissioning of the SK Vax Verifier app used by businesses, workplaces and other venues to scan QR codes for proof of vaccination began Monday. The app is no longer available for download by new users and current users are being asked to delete the app from their devices.

The province said it will continue to make proof of vaccination records and QR codes available to Saskatchewan residents for use where needed, such as travel or use in other jurisdictions.

COVID-19 records are still included on your MySaskHealthRecord and can be printed or viewed online and the SK VAX Wallat app is also still available, added the province.