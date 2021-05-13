Regina Catholic high schools to start offering COVID-19 rapid testing

Students and staff at Regina Catholic high schools – and their family members – will be able to get a COVID-19 rapid test at school beginning Thursday.

In a letter sent to parents, the Regina Catholic School Division (RCSD) said the goal of the rapid testing program is to identify people who might have COVID-19 but are not showing any symptoms.

The school division said the Ministry of Education made an agreement with a third-party vendor – Nobel – to administer the tests.

According to RCSD, the testing is voluntary and will be available at Dr. Martin LeBoldus, Archbishop M.C. O’Neill, Miller Comprehensive and Michael A. Riffel high schools starting Thursday. The rapid test clinic will be open on weekdays from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

RCSD said in order to receive a test, people must not have any symptoms of COVID-19 and must not have had any contact with a positive case.

Once procedures are established, the division said it will look to expand the program to elementary schools.