Regina celebrates Canada’s 155th birthday
Live performance kicks off at noon on the main stage in Wascana Park with opening ceremonies, followed by a variety of entertainment:
- Detour 1:15 – 2 p.m.
- Kriss the Sky 2:15 – 3 p.m.
- Crosby Harle Band 3:30-4:15 p.m.
- Dangerous Cheese 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Vinyl Society 5:45-6:45 p.m.
- One More Time 7-8 p.m.
- Nick Gilder 8:30-10 p.m.
The Regina Library family fun zone offers enjoyment for the whole crew with the Danny Kazam Magic Show at 1 p.m., the MTMS Buffalo Boys Drum Group and First Nations Dancers at 1:45 p.m., Sask. Science Centre Spark of Joy Chemistry Stage Show at 2:30 p.m.
Then enjoy storyteller Kevin Mackenzie at 3:15 p.m., hoop dancer Terrance Littletent and Kawacatoose Boyz at 4 p.m., Salsa Colada at 4:45 p.m. and wrapping up with Going for Gold at 5:30 p.m.
The Classic Strongman Championship League competition also runs from 1-4:30 p.m.
Jumping over to the Government House Multicultural Celebration at 4607 Dewdney Ave., festivities begin at 1 p.m. on the outdoor stage with the Chinese Lion Dancers from Kung Fu Regina.
Other performances include:
- Preston Littletent and the Eagle Claw powwow dancers
- Fiddler Karrnnel Sawitsky
- Yevshan Ukrainian Folk Ballet
- Pelican Narrows School Jiggers
In addition to the entertainment, folks can participate in many other activities both outside and inside including:
- KAOS Dogsports
- Red River Cart Display
- Sask. Science Centre shows
- Storybook princesses and superheroes
- Métis yarn weaving
- Antique Auto Association display
- Complimentary refreshments and snacks
- Queen’s portrait on loan from Rideau Hall
- Buffalo Winter Count Robe
- Performances by the Regina Classical Guitar Society
- The Amédée Forget Museum
- Government House Historical Society Collectible and Antiques Sale
Those attending are also encouraged to visit the new Saskatchewan Residential School monument located on the grounds.
July 1st also marks Buffalo Day returning to Buffalo Meadows Park.
Beginning at 6 a.m. with a pipe ceremony, events are planned until 5 p.m.
Some festivities include:
- Street mural paining, face painting, art stations
- Storytelling and musicians with Hazel Dixon, Erroll Kiniston, and Kayleigh Oakes
- Buffalo Feast, open to the community
- A noon grand entry and opening prayer, with emcee Jeff Cappo
- Powwow performances, including head buffalo man and woman; tiny tots, jingle, traditional, fancy, grass and chicken dances
- Ending with a reveal of the street murals
Those attending are encouraged to don an orange shirt.