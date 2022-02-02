Regina Chamber CEO John Hopkins dies after 'courageous' prostate cancer battle

The Regina and District Chamber of Commerce has confirmed its CEO, John Hopkins, has died.

It’s with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing this evening of John Hopkins, our longtime CEO, after a courageous battle against stage four prostate cancer pic.twitter.com/pCqyqlrH3P

Hopkins, who was born in Toronto, was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2018.

He moved to Regina in 1981 and found his calling working for Regina Downtown, where he eventually became executive director.

After that Hopkins moved into the role of CEO with the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce.

Hopkins was active in the establishment of the Paul Martin Aboriginal Education Entrepreneurship Initiative and the All Nations Job Expo. He was also a supporter of Regina trades and skills, ensuring that today’s youth gain insight into leading our future business community.

Hopkins used his prostate cancer diagnosis as motivation to encourage all men to get checked for the disease.

Amongst his many accomplishments, Hopkins was awarded CTV’s Citizen of the Year in 2019.

Hopkins announced he was taking a medical leave of absence in January.

I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my good friend John Hopkins.



John was a man with a big heart and a generous spirit, someone who made an immense contribution to the city of Regina and the entire province. https://t.co/UY3FKRNE23