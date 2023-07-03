Regina Chamber Music Festival brings artistic community together, organizers say

The 2023 Regina Chamber Music Festival has kicked off with a sunrise serenade that took place in Wascana Park.

“[The] festival brings international artists as well as local artists and home grown artists together for a week of chamber music performances all over Regina,” Katherine Dowling, co-artistic director of the Regina Music Festival, explained.

“It can be exciting, joyful, and jubilant. It can also be reflective, emotional and in general it’s just a really great way to bring people together.”

The festival involves five concerts throughout the week, featuring instrumental and vocal chamber music.

Organizers were happy to see such a successful return to live entertainment.

“Its just heartening to know that even going through our recent events with the pandemic and everything people are still coming out and wanting to partake in great music,” said Colleen Murphy, chair of the Regina Musical Club.

“I think it brings people together and I think music shared is more powerful than music on your own.”

The team behind the festival was happy to have an opportunity to share what they’ve been working on, and reunite with those in the music community over their shared passion.

The festival will be run until July 8, with a final concert titled “Golden Horizons” taking place at Westminster United Church.