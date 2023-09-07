Regina Chamber wants federal government to review CEBA repayment plan

The Regina and District Chamber of Commerce is hoping a meeting with the federal government on Friday will result in an easier repayment plan for CEBA loans that need to be repaid before the end of the year.

Introduced in 2020 during pandemic shutdowns, the Canada Emergency Business Account, more commonly known as CEBA, offered interest-free loans to small businesses and not-for-profits of up to $60,000.

According to the federal government, eligible borrowers in good standing repaying the loan before the end of the year could see loan forgiveness of up to 33 per cent.

However Tony Playter the CEO of the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce says businesses will still have to pay a lump sum between now and the end of the year and it could make for challenging times for some.

“Our business community over the last few years has had some tough times and they survived and are getting healthy now and to have a lump sum payment is probably not in their best interest,” Playter said during an interview with CTV Morning Live.

“We’re going to be lobbying for a payment schedule that is equitable for all parties,” Playter said of the Friday meeting.

Playter said every business will be in a different scenario but at the end of the day that is the chamber’s concern.

“Does that mean job cuts, does that mean shorter hours, or does that mean not being able to bring in some unique stock that makes their business thrive? We want to make sure that they [businesses] have the best opportunity to succeed in the future.”

INTEREST RATES

Wednesday’s announcement by the Bank of Canada (BoC to hold its key rate steady at five per cent is a small victory according to Playter.

The BoC began a rapid rate hike campaign in March 2022 hoping to slowdown record inflation not seen since the 1980s.

“Holding it at five percent is a small victory, but what we need to do for expansion and growth and to have a healthy economy is to bring that down so that we can see people saying ok I’m going to expand and grow my business and add a different line,” Playter said.

The result of lowering rates according to Playter would be job creation and a more healthy business economy.