Regina cheer team celebrates historic world championship win at home

A Regina cheer team celebrated after bringing home gold at the international cheerleading world championship, on Thursday night.

The Regina Rebels rolled out the red carpet to celebrate Team Smoke’s monumental win at The Cheerleading Worlds last month. This victory marks the first time a Saskatchewan team has earned the title.

“I feel really good, I’m feeling really good. I’m in a room full of people who love and support me,” said Ainsley Remple, an athlete from team Smoke.

Family, friends and the media were all invited to recognize the accomplishment, which many expect to help grow the sport in the province.

“I think what has happened is it’s put a spotlight on the sport of cheerleading in Saskatchewan and I think it is going to just grow from here, which is a good thing,” said Sonja Clifton Remple, a proud parent.

“It’s a sport anyone can join. From age three all the way to mid 40’s if you can do it and it’s going to just keep growing.”

The athletes credit their victory to countless hours of hard work and dedication.

“It's a challenge mentally, physically, emotionally, so I’m just so proud of my team. We really came together, we put in a lot of work, we didn’t just get there by chance,” said Remple.

Sask Sport named the team Athlete of the Month for April.