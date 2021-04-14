Regina chiropractor charged with sexual assault

A Regina chiropractor is facing sexual assault charges after two women made allegations to police.

According to the Regina Police Service, Dr. Ruben Adam Manz was charged after the two women came forward to police with allegations of sexual assault on April 7 and 14.

Police said the women reported “inappropriate and unwanted actions” during the course of chiropractic treatment and the doctor’s alleged actions “could not be categorized as a necessary part of the treatment.”

The offences are alleged to have occurred between January 2012 and June 2016 in the case of one victim, and between April and August 2019 in the case of the second victim.

Manz was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault Tuesday. He was released on conditions and will appear in court on Aug. 10.