Regina chiropractor facing 6 new sexual assault charges

A chiropractor is facing new sexual assault charges following investigation into allegations during his practice in Regina.

Dr. Ruben Adam Manz, 45, of Emerald Park, was arrested on May 20 on six additional counts of sexual assault. He was released on conditions and will appear in court on August 10, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Manz was already facing two separate counts of sexual assault from a previous arrest in April.

At the time of the initial arrest, the Regina Police service said two women came forward alleging “inappropriate and unwanted actions” during the course of chiropractic treatment and the doctor’s alleged actions “could not be categorized as a necessary part of the treatment.”

The initial offences are alleged to have occurred between January 2012 and June 2016 in the case of one victim, and between April and August 2019 in the case of the second victim.