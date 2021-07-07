Regina church makes brick donation to Habitat for Humanity

Knox Metropolitan Church in downtown Regina was built from thousands of bricks. On Wednesday, the church decided it had some to spare for a good cause.

The City of Regina is replacing sidewalks along Lorne Street, and the bricks in front of the church’s main entrance didn’t quite meet up. Knox Met decided now was a good time to replace the paving stones with a concrete slab. They are donating the used bricks to the Habitat for Humanity Restore, which sells used building materials.

Staff from the Restore hauled away all the paving stones on Wednesday afternoon. Knox Metropolitan Church Minister Cameron Fraser says they selected the Restore for a few reasons.

“A group like Habitat for Humanity can get them all at once,” said Cameron. “…It’s an opportunity to support an organization who believes in a lot of the same things that we do; human dignity, the right for everyone to have a home they can feel comfortable and safe in.”

Habitat for Humanity estimated the 1,600 bricks should sell for $2 a piece, meaning a $3,200 profit for the Restore.