Regina city council approves 15-year lead replacement program

Regina city council has unanimously approved a 15-year lead service connection replacement program for properties that have lead water connections.

The goal is to complete replacements by 2036. The program will also include the mandatory replacement of lead service connections on the private side of a property when a city-owned lead service connection is replaced.

In order to accelerate the program, council approved a two per cent utility rate increase in 2022, which will be part of the 2022 utility budget approval process. A two per cent utility rate increase will result in approximately a $3.16 per month increase for a typical residential customer.

Approximately 12,000 buildings were constructed in Regina when lead pipes were used historically. According to a report, there are approximately 3,600 City of Regina-owned lead service connections that may contribute to elevated lead levels in affected residents.

Approximately 95 per cent of water service connections in Regina are not lead. The city estimates 7,000 to 8,000 privately-owned lead service connections may remain in the city. ,which the mayor said will take work.

“Engaging with the community associations, engaging with the community in a broader fashion, not just via letters perhaps, to make sure we get that information out into the hands of individuals,” said Regina mayor Sandra Masters.

The city will cover the original capital cost of the lead replacements on the private side of a property. Property owners will then pay the cost of the work through their property taxes and can pay it over a period of up to ten years.

For low-income houses, the administration fee of $365 for the work will be waived. City administration estimates 20 to 40 per cent of homes eligible for a service connection replacement are low-income, and removing the up front fee won’t have a major impact on the overall program.

Two delegations suggested council could speed up the program, and instead do it within five years.

Regina resident Steve Wolfson said he favours reducing the time to complete the program from the proposed 15 years, but ultimately wants the program to ensure that all residents, especially low income families with lead service, are supplied with an appropriate filter and filter replacements.

Kathleen Donovan from the Cathedral Area Community Association said a 15-year plan financed by individual homeowners is not the right path. She said council should promise to remove all lead service lines within five years, and pay for the replacements through the general revenue fund.

“It is unreasonable to expect residents to wait 10 to 15 years to be protected from a toxic substance in their drinking water. Fifteen years means babies born today may be exposed to lead contamination for their entire childhood,” said Donovan.

In 2019, council approved a report looking at accelerating the program to ensure that all lead service connections are replaced by 2025, but administration said after considering costs and the construction time needed, spreading it over 15 years will have less of an impact on the community. Administration said a five year program would also require a higher utility rate increase to cover the cost.

Council also approved forming a robust plan with the goal of giving filters to 100 per cent of eligible homes to make sure all residents have access to clean water during the changeover. Administration will have an annual update on how the program is going.

The city does already have a program offering filters to residents with lead service connections, but only about 20 per cent of eligible residents use it.

Administration said it will ramp up communications about the program to affected homes, and will make clear what options they have for filters in the meantime.

PUBLIC ADDRESSING COUNCIL MEETINGS

Regina city council approved a requirement that delegations provide a written submission outlining the contents of their specific concerns each time they want to present to council.

Sufficient time for advertising the required public notice for the bylaw is expected to happen, but it is proposed to take effect on June 9, 2021.

The city clerk will also develop a report outlining the impacts arising from the increasing frequency, duration and timing of council and committee meetings.

STUNTING, RACING AND EXCESSIVE VEHICLE NOISE

Regina city council approved a $250 fine for violating the motor vehicle noise section of the Noise Abatement Bylaw. The amended bylaw will be brought forward at the meeting of council on June 9.

Julie Derby, a resident of Westhill Park, said the fine isn’t enough to deter drivers of loud vehicles. She suggested a fine of at least $500. Derby also felt there should be increased fines between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The city will also submit a letter to the minister responsible for SGI to request stricter measures regarding vehicle standards and inspection policies to ensure vehicles are safe for the road.

City administration is currently reviewing locations where stunting is an issue and will explore options to try and slow down traffic in the area.

Council will also establish education campaigns to teach residents about stunting, racing, vehicle noise and provincial regulations.

JOINT USE PARTNERSHIP WITH PUBLIC AND CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARDS

Council also approved a change to the joint use agreements between the Regina Public School Board and Regina Catholic School Board. The agreements provide community access to schools during non-school hours and school access to city community and recreation facilities during school hours.

According to a report, since the 1980s the City of Regina has operated under joint use agreements with the Regina Public School Board and Regina Catholic School Board, but the original terms have become problematic as the community has grown.

Council will delegate authority to the the executive director of city planning & community development, or their designate, to negotiate and approve a joint use agreement between the City of Regina and the Regina Public and Catholic School Boards. The same delegate can approve any amendments to the agreement that don’t substantially change the agreement.

The Community Services Fees Bylaw will also be amended, so the fees set out in the bylaw do not apply to any eligible school board user groups, which qualify under a joint use agreement between the city and school board for access without charge.