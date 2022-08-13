Regina city council considering $200K bid to host 2024 Brier
Regina’s city council is set to consider putting $200,000 towards a bid to host the 2024 Brier.
The recommendation is set to go before council on Aug. 17. The proposal will be conditional, and will require Curl Regina to demonstrate it has the ability to plan and host the event through a comprehensive budget and event plan.
The $200,000 bid would consist of a $125,000 cash grant in addition to the provision of Regina Transit services valued up to $75,000 according to city council’s agenda for Aug. 17.
The 2024 Brier is set to take place from Mar. 1 to 10. An economic impact assessment from Curling Canada outlines that a typical Brier event is supported by around 400 or more volunteers and generates a minimum of $8 to $12 million in economic activity.
In its assessment, Curling Canada noted that hotel rooms booked for a Brier event, not including fans and supporters, equals out to 2,250 room nights in the host city.
Other centres in contention for the 2024 Brier include Victoria, B.C.
The last time Regina hosted the Brier was in 2018.
Regina's bid to host the annual event was previously addressed during executive committee in late April.
