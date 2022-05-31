Regina city council may use federal funding to replace Lawson Aquatic Centre
Regina city council may attempt to dip into federal funding to put towards a new indoor aquatic centre.
According to council’s agenda for June 1, approval is recommended to use the city’s remaining “Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program” funds towards the planning and development of a new indoor pool.
However, ICIP funding is supposed to be used for transit infrastructure and green stream projects.
Mayor Sandra Masters’ mayoral campaign platform had the replacement of the aging Lawson Aquatic Centre as a high priority. Council launched a feasibility study for a new pool in fall 2021 as a part of its Recreational Master Plan.
The city will need to seek approval from both the provincial and federal government to use the funds. If denied, the city said it will look to upgrade wastewater capacity and renewable city facilities as well as enhance transit.
Council will meet on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
-
Thousands show support for Pierre Poilievre in SaskatoonConservative Party leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre made a campaign stop in Saskatoon on Tuesday night.
-
Transit supervisor’s car stolen after suspect tried to take control of MiWay bus in Mississauga: policeOne person is facing charges after a passenger allegedly tried to take control of a MiWay bus in Mississauga and then made off in a transit supervisor’s vehicle.
-
Mike Smith pulled as Oilers lose wild Game 1 in ColoradoCale Makar had a goal and three assists as the Colorado Avalanche dominated early and hung on late to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 of the Western Conference final Tuesday.
-
One-stop shopping for job seekers in Greater SudburyWorkforce Planning for Sudbury and Manitoulin is making things easier for those on the job by launching a new addition to its website that lists opportunities in one place.
-
Beloved Vancouver businessman and philanthropist Joe Segal dead at 97It's a sad day for family, friends and admirers of self-made billionaire Joe Segal, who died at age 97.
-
Chelsea Poorman's family urges people to stop tearing down posters requesting informationChelsea Poorman’s family is pleading with Shaughnessy residents to stop tearing down posters asking people to come forward with information about what happened to the young Indigenous woman.
-
'You name it, it's out there': 250 tonnes of flood debris pulled from B.C. riversFour broken bridges, 11 battered buildings and 72 vehicles. These are just some of the items among the debris pulled from B.C. rivers and waterways since the devastating floods last November.
-
-
Homicide victim remembered Tuesday; More calls to better protect Indigenous women and girlsThe Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak is offering condolences to the family of a woman who was killed over the weekend, the same day a vigil was held to remember her.