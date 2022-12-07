Regina city council passes motion of confidence in city manager Niki Anderson

A motion regarding legal action against Regina’s city manager was on the agenda for the final city council meeting before budget deliberations next week.

Councillors Dan Leblanc and Andrew Stevens, along with a local advocate, filed a court application against city manager Niki Anderson saying administration did not follow through on a vote to include an outline of full operational funding to end homelessness in the city’s proposed budget for 2023.

Nine of the other members of city council submitted a motion of confidence in Anderson at the meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Councillors Cheryl Stadnichuk, Bob Hawkins, Lori Bresciani, John Findura, Terina Nelson, Shanon Zachidniak, Jason Mancinelli, Landon Mohl and Mayor Sandra Masters submitted the motion.

The motion is meant to “affirm and convey [council’s] continued confidence in City Manager Niki Anderson” and “express its disappointment over the negative impact on City Council’s operational integrity and oversight that the initiated court action has created.”

All nine voted in favour of the motion. Coun. Leblanc and Stevens recused themselves.

Other items on the agenda included a new lease for the food bank, possible ward boundary changes and discussion on the rapid housing initiative.

FOOD BANK LEASE

After unanimously agreeing on the public notice bylaws, the council voted on the proposal by the Regina Food Bank, looking to take over a city lease.

Wanting to expand its hub, the Regina Food Bank was looking for a $100,000 one-time cash donation and to take over the lease at 1720 12th Ave. The food bank is also looking for funding for renovations of the property, including paving.

A first-of-it’s-kind facility in Canada, the multi space Food Bank would give more accessibility to those in need in the Regina community, according to Food Bank CEO John Bailey.

The vote by council was approved unanimously, 11-0.

CHANGING WARD BOUNDRIES

It seems as though the population in Regina has grown, making changes to wards necessary.

As per a city manager report, ward boundaries need to be reviewed due to there being more people than allowed in at least four wards.

By law, there can only be a variation of up to or below 10 per cent of the set ward population, which averages to 24,600 people per ward.

The findings so far are that wards one, two and four have population changes that exceed these limits and so a commission needs to review the data and make appropriate changes to the wards.

The data being used for the resizing is a combination of census data and the latest available figures.

OTHER AGENDA ITEMS

Council voted on sale of lane that the city owns to Cowessess First Nation.

Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme presented to executive committee that the First Nation wishes to build its health centre on that location. Council passed the vote 11-0.

Non-profit Daycare Centres also received a tax exemption for another three-year period. They will see a 40 per cent exemption so long as the property is being operated at least in part as a childcare centre and that it is properly licensed as one.

The bargaining agreement between the firefighting union and the city saw $1.75M towards the program to enhance training, union and making the force more conducive for responders.

Amendments were also presented to the Regina Civic Employees Long Term Disability Plan, trying to keep up with current income tax rates. Council voted in favour of the amendments.