Regina city council set to vote on application for $128M in federal dollars for new aquatic centre

Regina city council will decide whether or not to apply for a total of $128 million in funding from Ottawa for a new aquatics centre during Wednesday’s council meeting.

The deadline to apply for the funding from the federal government is March 14.

Replacing the current Lawson Aquatics Centre is one of five projects recommended in the city’s Catalyst Committee report.

A survey done last year indicated that a new aquatics centre was, “not at all a priority” for 27.5 per cent of respondents.

The survey, released in December of 2022, had 4,438 participants. The City of Regina also said it received more than 12,000 open ended comments.

The Catalyst Committee’s report recommended that a new aquatics centre should be constructed at the current site of the Lawson Aquatics centre, with the Yards site considered as a secondary location.

The federal dollars would come from Ottawa’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

One of the prerequisites of approval for federal dollars from the program is to have a location of a project approved.

According to the Catalyst Committee’s report, a new aquatics centre would cost about $172.7 million.

If the ICIP funding is acquired, $108 million would go toward the new centre with the remaining $20 million going toward a geothermal heating facility, the city's agenda for March 8 explained.

Other projects recommended by the Catalyst Committee included a new indoor multi-purpose events centre and central library replacement.

