Regina city council to address homelessness and LGBTQ inclusion at Wednesday's meeting

Some of the main topics on the agenda for Wednesday’s City Council meeting are recommendations to address homelessness and 2SLGBTQIAP+ inclusion.

There will also be discussion surrounding the property status of 1863 Cornwall Street and the Burns Hanley Building, as well as recommendations to approve the amendment of the Westerra concept plan.

ADDRESSING HOMELESSNESS

One of the recommendations included in the agenda is for Administration to include full operational funding to solve homelessness throughout the city, using a housing first, supportive housing model, in the proposed budget for 2023.

A supplemental report is recommended to provide an estimated number of homeless people in the city, anticipated cost per person to provide housing, timeline to house them and how the City of Regina would give the funding if the report is approved.

The report should describe the cost of inaction and include analysis to outline ongoing costs of unaddressed homelessness, according to the recommendation.

There will be speakers from the Ranch Ehrlo society, Poverty-Free Saskatchewan, Phoenix Residential Society, SOFIA House, among others.

INCLUSION OF 2SLGBTQIAP+

Another recommendation in the agenda is for Administration to prepare a report which addresses concrete steps, funding, programs, and approaches which the city can put forth to improve the lives of 2SLGBTQIAP+ people.

There is also a recommendation for the inclusion of an advisory committee or a community consultant in the 2SLGBTQIAP+ community within the Community Wellbeing and Inclusion Branch to inform decisions for programs, as well as include a gender-based analysis.

It is recommended that the City of Regina include 2SLGBTQIAP+ people under employee equity policies, streamline name change processes, include the provision of all gender change rooms and washrooms, develop expansive education, as well as include needs in facilities and programming.

There will be speakers from UR Pride, Project Play YQR, the YWCA, among others.

OTHER TOPICS

There is a recommendation for the building at 1863 Cornwall St. to be retained as a heritage property within the boundaries of the Victoria Park Heritage Conservation District. A possible demolition of the building was previously debated.

It is recommended the Burns Hanley Building be approved to be demolished.

Administration is also recommending council approve the application to amend the Westerra land use and circulation plan and rezone portions of the land. Westerra is asking to amend the plan to redesignate land in phase one of its development from Large Format Retail to low and medium-density residential land use.

As well, it is recommended that council approve amendments in the Regina Zoning Bylaw to allow for backyard suites.

Also on the agenda is the recommendation that City Council appoint MNP LLP as auditors for 2022 to 2026.

The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.