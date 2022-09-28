Regina city council to consider movie tax reduction, increase to leisure activity fees

Regina City Council will look at reducing the amount of tax placed on movie theatre tickets at Wednesday’s council meeting.

A 10 per cent amusement tax is placed on commercial cinema admission fees. Council will vote to slash the tax in half to five per cent come Oct. 1.

Regina and Winnipeg are the only two cities in Canada to have an amusement tax on movie theatres, making cinemas in both municipalities some of the highest taxed theatres in the country.

In the 2022-23 provincial budget, the Saskatchewan government approved a six per cent PST expansion on recreational activities including concerts, sporting events and movie theatre tickets beginning Oct. 1.

The PST increase would make Regina’s theatres the heaviest taxed in the country at 21 per cent.

Even if council passes the five per cent reduction on the amusement tax, the city’s cinemas will still face the highest amount of taxes among their Canadian counterparts..

INFLATIONARY INCREASES TO LEISURE PASSES

Council will consider increasing leisure service fees across the city.

Administration recommends an “inflationary increase” based on the Consumer and Municipal Price Indexes to service and admission fees for sport, culture, golf and recreation facilities in Regina.

The city has not addressed recreation fees since 2018 when council approved admission costs through to the end of 2020.

“Recreation services are now returning to near pre-pandemic levels and the costs of providing recreation services are increasing,” according to a city report.

“The proposed increase will assist in maintaining cost recovery levels while ensuring that prices remain affordable for Regina residents.”

City administration is recommending a two per cent inflationary increase in 2023 and a three per cent increase in both 2024 and 2025.

“The proposed fee increase ensures cost recovery levels will remain relatively stable, customer impact will be minimized, and consistency with other providers and municipalities will be maintained,” the report stated.

For example, a one-month family leisure pass would cost $107.68 as of January 2023. The price would rise to $110.92 in January 2024 and $114.25 in January 2025. Those prices do not include taxes.

The city will continue to offer an affordable access program for residents who experience financial barriers to accessing recreational services.

According to administration, the proposed fee increases will bring in approximately $675,000 in new revenue over three years.