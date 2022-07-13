Regina city council to discuss outdoor stadium, cannabis business, and free transit for those under 13 and under

Regina city council is set to cover a wide array of topics during Wednesday’s meeting.

APPROVAL OF CANNABIS RETAIL BUSINESS ON GRANT ROAD

City council is set to discuss the approval of a Discretionary Use application for a proposed cannabis retail business located at 2104 Grant Road.

'The Joint' cannabis store was set to open in the Whitmore Park subdivision before the city discovered that it was in violation of zoning rules, specifically the regulation that does not allow cannabis stores to be within 60 metres of a school.

After the business was already approved by the city, it was discovered that the Montessori Academy Preschool was within the buffer zone.

Some residents in the area have also voiced concerns about the business’s proximity to Ecole Massey School as well as Campbell Collegiate.

Council will vote on the approval of the Discretiionary Use application during session on Wednesday.

OUTDOOR STADIUM

The council is set to approve $15,000 in funding for the Multi-Purpose Outdoor Stadium Committee (MPOSC), to conduct a feasibility study on a new outdoor stadium in the city.

MPOSC is currently led by Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL). The proposed project is described as a: “multi-purpose, mixed use, synthetic turf outdoor facility that could meet the primary needs of recreational user groups and compliment the needs of high performance baseball,” according to agenda for the committee’s Wednesday session.

FREE TRANSIT FOR THOSE 13 AND UNDER

According to Wednesday’s agenda, Regina city council is also set to approve the removal of Regina Transit bus fares for children 13 years of age and under, when accompanied by a fare paying adult. This change, if approved, is set to become effective Aug. 28, 2022.