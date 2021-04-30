Regina city council to discuss procedural options following lengthy conversion therapy debate

Mayor Sandra Masters said council will discuss procedural options, after Wednesday’s council meeting discussing a conversion therapy ban heard from more than 30 delegates.

The debate lasted several hours, and some delegates that spoke were from out of province.

Masters said, currently, procedure bylaws don’t limit the number of presentations given in council meetings, and in December, council voted to not require written submissions.

“What I suspect is that, we’ll be looking at some mechanism to perhaps, I don’t want to say limit free speech or presentation to council, but to perhaps manage more appropriately the input into Regina city council decisions,” said Masters.

Councillors approved a draft bylaw banning conversion therapy in Regina. The bylaw will be presented on July 14, at which point, council will debate the bylaw and make any amendments.