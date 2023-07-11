Regina city council to discuss revisions to alcohol consumption bylaw, removal of heritage building

Alcohol consumption in parks and the potential demolition of a 99-year-old heritage building are on the agenda for Wednesday's city council meeting in Regina.

At their July 5 meeting, 12 parks were discussed to be designated areas for public consumption of alcohol, with a recommendation that the bylaw be approved at the July 12 city council meeting.

The 12 parks included in the original proposal included Central Park, Grassick Park, Hopson Park, Horizon Station Park, Kiwanis Park, Lakewood Park, Les Sherman Park, QE Jubilee Park, Regent Park, Rotary Park, Stewart Russell Park and Tutor Park.

Based on feedback from council members, two parks were replaced on the original list.

The first revision is the replacement of Regent Park with Alport Park in the Uplands area, and the second is the replacement of Lakewood Park with Rochdale Park.

If approved at city council’s meeting on July 12, the designation of the parks for public consumption of alcohol would be implemented effective July 30.

Also at its Wednesday meeting, city council will discuss the removal of a heritage building at 1937 Montague Street.

The Avid residence property was built in 1914 and has been on the Regina Heritage Holding Bylaw List since 1989.

On July 4, the Regina Planning Commission recommended that the removal of the heritage designation of the property be approved at the July 12 meeting.

The City of Regina’s Bylaw Enforcement Branch applied for the demolition of the abandoned property, because it poses a risk to public safety.

According to the recommendations, the property must first be removed from the heritage inventory for the demolition to proceed, so the hazards associated with an abandoned building can be eliminated.

Additionally, city council will discuss the Regina Exhibition Association Limited’s (REAL) current debt situation.

In May, city council approved REAL to access $3.4 million from its line of credit.

Next steps and approvals will be discussed at Wednesday’s meeting.