Regina city council strikes down motion to increase transparency, councillors defend current procedures

Regina city council struck down a motion brought forward by a fellow councillor that looked at increasing transparency and reducing private discussions.

The motion from Ward 6 Councillor Dan LeBlanc asked council to commit to “more transparent decision-making, including fewer secret meetings.”

The current bylaw states all meetings of council shall be held openly and no person shall be excluded, except for improper conduct.

However, LeBlanc’s motion alleges that since at least November 2020, city administration has “regularly placed matters on a private agenda” for executive committee.

According to the motion, those matters have been made presumptively secret rather than presumptively open, contrary to the bylaw.

LeBlanc also alleged members of council have occasionally facilitated secret meetings of executive committee through email exchanges or other forms of non-public communication.

If passed, the motion would allow agenda items to be discussed in private session only if a councillor made the request and council voted in favour of it.

“This is about principle, rather than people. It by no means suggests that we don’t trust our staff to make a decision about what is commercially or politically sensitive,” LeBlanc said.

“[The motion] is simply saying that this politically-sensitive task of deciding what ought to be debated in private should only be done by elected people.”

The motion was voted down 6 to 5.

Mayor Sandra Masters, who voted against the motion, called LeBlanc’s wording “unfair, inaccurate and misleading,” saying that council decisions are never made in secret.

Masters says LeBlanc’s motion does not meet the threshold to change a procedure bylaw, adding there are mechanisms within the bylaw that allow council to move matters from private session out into the public agenda.

The mayor says it would be different if council were “constantly looking at an item on a private agenda every two weeks or every four weeks” that it wanted to put on the public agenda.

“That simply has not happened, because what administration is putting on the private agenda falls within the realm of negotiations, personnel matters, labour issues, policies and procedures.”

According to interim city manager Jim Nicol, a matter must meet certain criteria in order to enter private session. Matters pertaining to labour relations, collective bargaining and contract negotiations, personnel, and policy development could all be taken into private session.

During the debate, Masters asked Nicol if council or administration has abused the private session powers.

“I can comfortably say I don’t believe it has been abused,” Nicol responded.

In accordance with the Cities Act, all decisions must be made in public in council chambers.

Ward 3 Councillor Andrew Stevens, who voted in favour of the motion, clarified during debate that out of all the documents councillors read, only a “slim fraction” are first reviewed in private. He said any assumption that council makes decisions in private is not true.

During the debate, Ward 4 Councillor Lori Bresciani highlighted that the city clerk is “non-bias” and is the one who sets the agenda.

She says she disagreed with the premise of the motion when she read it.

“I was absolutely disheartened. I know as a council transparency has been at the top.”