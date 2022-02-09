Regina city council to make public health order decision on Friday

Regina city council will hold a special meeting on Friday afternoon in response to the provincial government’s changes to its COVID-19 public health order.

Council will decide whether to keep proof of vaccination and mandatory masking in place or lift them along with the province.

On Tuesday, the province announced it would lift proof of vaccination requirements as of Feb. 14 and mandatory indoor masking by March 1.

The city will consider a COVID-19 report put forward by administration, as well as hear from any residents who wish to voice their opinion on the topic.

“We are scheduling a call with our deputy chief medical health officer for the City of Regina,” Sandra Masters, the mayor of Regina, said. “The communication so far coming in this week into my office has been requesting the lifting of restrictions.”

Any residents who want to address council must register with the city clerk before 12:00 p.m. on Thursday.

“Even though it is a special meeting, we wanted to make sure if there was any members of the public who wanted to speak to council that we were open to delegations,” Masters said. “At the end of the day, we have followed the advice of the deputy chief medical health officer, Dr. Shahab, as well as the provincial health order.”

On Tuesday, Saskatoon city council voted in favour of keeping mandatory masking in city-run facilities and on transit, but it will lift proof of vaccination alongside the province.

The Regina city council meeting will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.