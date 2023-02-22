Regina city council to vote on removing heritage designation for St. Matthew's Anglican Church

A vote expected at Wednesday’s city council meeting will help determine the future St. Matthew’s Anglican Church in Regina’s heritage neighbourhood.

The nearly century-old building, located at 2165 Winnipeg St., is considered “unstable and unsafe” due to shifting foundation, according to the diocese that owns the church.

The group is asking council to remove the church’s heritage designation status in order for them to demolish and rebuild on site.

“The church is a local landmark and a contributor to the historical character of the community and the heritage designation applies specifically to the exterior of the original building,” according to a report by city administration.

City administration recommends council removes the heritage designation so “the property can be revitalized through redevelopment and investment that is not possible if the property remains designated.”

The diocese said it is not economical to repair and replace the foundation, adding estimates show it could cost anywhere between $3 million and $10 million to fix.

The church, built in 1926, is a piece of “gothic revival” style architecture. The red brick façade, stone accents and stained glass windows, along with the land it sits on, is considered significant to the city’s heritage.

Both the Al Ritchie Community Association and Heritage Regina support the removal of the designation, as long as the character and parts of the building can be salvaged and later used in the new design.

The diocese has partnered with a Montreal-based company to help with community consultations and property assessments.

Renderings show two potential options for a future build that would create a community hub with mixed use rental housing, while preserving some of the church’s exterior.

The current heritage status prevents the diocese from tearing down the building.

If the designation is removed, the city will draft a “covenant agreement” with the diocese that will create salvage and documentation protocol for heritage materials and any ancillary agreements.

DAYCARE EXPANSION ON HOLD

Council pressed pause on an application that would expand an existing licensed childcare facility in the Harbour Landing neighbourhood.

Sumera Asif runs a daycare out of her home that provides services for 12 children.

Asif and her family submitted a proposal to redevelop their home at 5232 Crane Cres. into an “institution daycare.”

The expansion would accommodate up to 30 children.

“We are proposing a solution that will greatly benefit the surrounding area,” said Asif Rahman, Asif’s son.

“The approval will allow more families access to quality childcare.”

The expansion would require structural changes inside the home, and as a result, Asif and her family would move out of the residence. They said they are working with the Ministry of Education to grow the business.

Several delegates voiced their support for the daycare expansion during the city council meeting.

Dariana Zahar travels across the city to take her two children to the daycare.

She told council it is challenging to find childcare and the city needs more “larger daycares where they are able to keep families together.”

City administration recommended that council deny the discretionary use application as the development “does not comply with the applicable parking requirements” and “is not reasonably compatible with neighbouring uses at the proposed location.”

“It will adversely impact adjacent properties due to the nature of the development resulting in traffic congestion and parking issues,” according to a city report.

Devon Floyd has a child who attends the daycare. He asked council to consider approving the application and support a small business owner that is providing an essential service in the city.

“There’s never been congestion issues because of the daycare,” he said.

“The benefits outweigh the cons in my opinion.”

According to a report, city administration received responses from 47 residents who were opposed to having a daycare of this size in a residential area.

Counc. Bob Hawkins described the decision as a “tragic choice” that council has to make.

“This tears me up. It is absolutely clear that this is a wonderful daycare,” Hawkins said.

“It tears me up because I want to say yes, but it’s also absolutely clear … that this is not an appropriate location of an expanded daycare for 30 kids.”

Hawkins cited safety concerns, road conditions, parking congestion and impacts to emergency services as reasons to vote against the application.

Council decided to table the issue until its meeting on March 22.

City administration is now tasked with considering the possibility of adding a time-limited temporary loading zone in front of the residence to accommodate the appropriate number of parking stalls.

COUNCIL CREATES NEW COMMITTEE

Councillors unanimously agreed to establish a new group that will oversee the city’s finances.

The Audit and Finance Committee will make recommendations to council regarding finances, investments, debt and lending, and reserves.

The group is also responsible for making recommendations around proposals that are outside of the annual approved budget, including new programs, services and capital projects.

The city’s internal auditor will report to the group.

The committee will be comprised of the mayor, two councilors and four citizens who do not have ties to any other city employment or municipal corporation.

The former Finance and Administration Committee was abolished in 2020 in an effort to streamline the decision-making process. The committee’s responsibilities were transferred to executive committee.