Regina city manager appointed new chair of interim REAL board

Regina’s city manager Niki Anderson has been appointed as the new chair of the interim Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors.

Former board chair Wayne Morsky was relieved of his duties, along with the rest of the board, following a close 6-5 vote by Regina city council in November.

The entire former board submitted their resignations after learning they were being fired.

The city decided a change was needed following the failed Experience Regina rebrand in the spring along with organizations continued financial struggles.

The city also decided that Tourism Regina would no longer be REAL’s responsibility and would once again belong to the City of Regina.

A new interim board was announced and approved on Nov. 24.

Following his ouster, Morsky in a letter, said invitations to meetings where REAL’s financial struggles were discussed were always sent to members of Regina city council, but that attendance “varied.”

Morsky also singled out the attendance record of Anderson – who along with six other city employees she nominated – form the new interim board.

“The city manager attended one meeting since joining the board in December of 2022,” Morsky wrote.

In November, the City of Regina declined to provide a comment to CTV News regarding Morsky’s claims.

When she was appointed to the interim board on Nov. 24, Anderson received strong support from Regina city councillors.

-- With files from Josh Lynn and Donovan Maess.