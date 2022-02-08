Regina city manager Chris Holden fired after special council meeting

The City of Regina has fired city manager Chris Holden.

The city called a special meeting to discuss a report on “long-term resource planning.” The meetings agenda said councillors would “receive related material at the meeting.”

Council motioned the meeting to begin and immediately went into an “in camera,” where press and the public were excluded. After an hour, council returned with the announcement of the termination of Holden as city manager.

“On behalf of City Council and the residents of Regina, we would like to thank Chris for his dedication and valued service to the community,” said Mayor Sandra Masters in a news release.

“He is a city builder and has made a significant impact on Regina. We value his commitment to public service. Under Chris’ leadership, significant civic infrastructure projects were developed including the Mâmawêyatitân centre, Co-operators Centre, International Trade Centre and Liebel Field. These key community spaces create significant social impact and have positively transformed Regina today and for many years to come.”

Jim Nichol has been appointed as the interim city manager. Nicol is currently city clerk who joined the City of Regina in 2007 after spending 19 years with the Government of Saskatchewan.

“As we look to the future, we are placing a renewed focus on efficient service and performance culture at the City of Regina and are beginning a cross country search for a replacement,” said Masters.

The city said the search for a permanent replacement is expected to take six to nine months.

A reason for Holden's termination was not provided.