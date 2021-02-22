The future of Regina’s Cook House was discussed at a special meeting of the Regina Planning Commission.

City administration recommended a series of applications be denied, which propose to redevelop the heritage property, located at 3160 Albert St. into a 16-unit dwelling. These applications from owners Carmen Lien and Adriana Gourgaris, include altering the properties heritage designation and changes to part of Hill Avenue.

The planning commission voted unanimously in favour of the recommendations to deny the applications.

The matter will now go to City Council for a final decision, at a special meeting set for Thursday, Feb. 25.

HOME OWNERS’ PROPOSAL

This is the owners' second attempt at developing the home. Initially, they wanted it demolished, but city council saved it from the wrecking ball by designating it as a heritage home in October 2019.

This time around, the proposal aims to keep some heritage characteristics, but many neighbours still aren’t happy with the plans.

“They are universally opposed. There is strong opposition in this neighbourhood,” said Bob Hawkins, City Councillor for the Lakeview neighbourhood, at a meeting last year.

The owners are requesting the City re-zone the land to accommodate the condo development.

As well, they want some heritage exemptions, which would allow them to tear down part of the home, except for a portion of the front that faces Albert Street.

The proposal would keep the front facing facade of the building. (City of Regina documents)

If it goes ahead, the facade would be restored and built into the newer portion of the building.

The building would be larger, encroaching closer to the sidewalk. It would feature an underground parkade with 24 stalls.

The owners could not be reached for comment on Sunday, but Lien has previously told city council the home can’t be rehabilitated in a financially responsible manner.

They have estimated a full rehab of the home would cost $2.5 million.