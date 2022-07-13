Regina community groups coming together to help everyone beat the heat this summer

With a stretch of hot weather descending on parts of Saskatchewan, community organizations in Regina are coming together to help everyone stay cool.

Carmichael Outreach is working to fundraise $5,000 to purchase a new outdoor water fountain for its facility.

“We see hundreds of people a day, many of whom are homeless or transient of some sort, so they don’t have that access to water,” Aurora Marinari, the development coordinator for Carmichael Outreach, said.

“We don’t have the funds to purchase hundreds of bottles of water a day and we can’t expect organizations to donate that much water to us. We just find that we have a shortage of water for our clients.”

Other community groups, including the Heritage Community Association and the Regina Community Fridge, have also put out calls for water donations.

A permanent water fountain in the city’s core could help offset some of the demand.

“People could access that water at all times. They could come fill up water bottles. The [fountain] that we want has the ability for their pets to come get water because a lot of our clients do have dogs,” Marinari said.

The $5,000 isn’t something Carmichael Outreach budgeted for, but it’s still pushing to have the fountain installed this summer.

Donations can be made on the organization’s website.

Marinari said shoes, specifically flip flops, are another key item they need donations of.

“We get a lot of clients that come in and their shoes are worn out,” she said. “They will have warmer shoes from winter and their feet are too hot and they don’t want to wear them, but then they’re going to burn their feet. Something as simple as flip flops is a really big thing we could use.”

The City of Regina’s Extreme Weather Committee, made up of various organizations around the city, has compiled a list of resources available to the public during extreme heat.

“This is a group of organizations that’s able to flex their spaces a little bit,” Kelly Husack, a policy analyst with the City of Regina, said.

“They’re able to offer increased supports during times of need. That can include bottled water, different foods and snacks in addition to what they would normally do and opening up their space to support people through cooling spaces.”

The city also provides free bottled water at each of its fire stations.

PET PROTECTION

The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is offering some reminders to help keep pets safe during extreme heat.

“Use common sense and be very aware of what your pet is doing,” Bill Thorn, director of marketing and public relations with RHS, said.

Thorn said it’s perfectly fine to bring pets outdoors during the heat, but it’s important to keep an eye on their behaviour.

“Keep an eye on them at all times whether they’re in your backyard or you’re out for a walk,” he said. “Look for signs of overheating, things like excessive drooling or panting, perhaps they’re getting a little lethargic. Those can be the early stages of heat stroke.”

Going for shorter walks or walking in the morning or evening are some options to keep in mind when it’s more than 30 degrees.

Thorn said severe signs of heat stroke can include diarrhea, vomiting, uncoordinated movements, fainting and seizures.

“If those types of things happen, get them into a cool spot as quickly as you can. Douse them in cool water, not cold water, give them something to drink and get them to the vet,” Thorn said.

He also reminds pet owners to never leave animals in a hot car, even if air conditioning is on.

“Unless you’re taking your dog with you wherever it is you’re going, leave them at home,” he said.

“They’re not going to be put in danger and why would anyone want to put their best friend in danger like that?”