Regina community rallies to support long-standing donut shop
Businesses and individuals in Regina have rallied to show their support for a local donut shop after it was vandalized.
Some local businesses took to social media over the weekend to encourage support for Country Corner Donuts and its owner, Vuong Pham.
“Lately it seems that his business has been a target of graffiti, slurs and rocks being thrown through the windows. No one deserves this but especially this hard working pillar in our community,” Auto Electric Services Ltd. wrote on Facebook.
On Instagram, another local donut mainstay Hobo Donuts, encouraged followers to head out to support Country Corner Donuts.
“Recently they have been targeted for graffiti, racial slurs, being hurled and event rocks being thrown through their windows,” Hobo Donuts posted. “This isn’t cool at all. Nobody deserves that ever.”View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hobo Donuts (@hobodonutsyqr)
More details to come…
-
Windsor curlers sweep in with warm donations for Street HelpMembers of the Windsor Curling Club Seniors Association delivered six truckloads of new and used clothing to Street Help on Monday.
-
Drake drops out of Grammy Awards race after receiving two nominationsThe organization behind the Grammys says Drake is taking himself out of contention for the celebrated music awards.
-
Weapons complaint at south Edmonton school under investigationA south Edmonton school was placed on alert Monday afternoon after a weapons complaint.
-
'Safe to say it's been dead for a long time': Hawk found by B.C. kids was taxidermy, not in need of rescueVolunteers at a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Delta, B.C., are used to receiving calls about a variety of species, but nothing quite like this.
-
B.C. renames provincial marine park near NanaimoThe British Columbia government has officially renamed a provincial marine park near Nanaimo in recognition of its significance to local Indigenous culture.
-
Caledonia's new plan for holiday lights after Grinch damages park displayCaledonia has switched on its holiday lights, more than week after a Grinch tried to ruin the community's Christmas spirit.
-
Catalent continues to evolve from paintball maker to pharmaceutical giantCatalent Strathroy at one time created paintballs, but over time has transitioned that technology into the pharmaceutical industry, and now create gel capsules used by many of the leading companies in home medicines.
-
Travellers in Ontario scramble as U.S. implements new testing requirementPassengers in Ontario flying into the United States scrambled to get a COVID-19 test completed one day prior to taking off as new rules took affect at midnight.
-
Southridge Public School to close due to 'sharp increase' in COVID-19 casesSouthridge Public School in Kitchener will be closed until January due to a 'sharp increase' in COVID-19 cases at the school.