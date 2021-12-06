Regina community rallies to support long-standing donut shop

Businesses and individuals in Regina have rallied to show their support for a local donut shop after it was vandalized.

Some local businesses took to social media over the weekend to encourage support for Country Corner Donuts and its owner, Vuong Pham.

“Lately it seems that his business has been a target of graffiti, slurs and rocks being thrown through the windows. No one deserves this but especially this hard working pillar in our community,” Auto Electric Services Ltd. wrote on Facebook.

On Instagram, another local donut mainstay Hobo Donuts, encouraged followers to head out to support Country Corner Donuts.

“Recently they have been targeted for graffiti, racial slurs, being hurled and event rocks being thrown through their windows,” Hobo Donuts posted. “This isn’t cool at all. Nobody deserves that ever.”

A post shared by Hobo Donuts (@hobodonutsyqr)

