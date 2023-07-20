Regina condo owners need an extra $100K to make the jump to a house, study says

Condo owners in Regina can expect to need a little more than $100,000 to make the jump to a house, according to a recent study done by Point2Homes.

According to the study, the average condo price in the Queen City is $227,155, the average price of a house is $327,636, a difference of $100,481.

The study says that a median annual income of about $81,000 would amount to an extra 1.2 years of salary.

In Saskatoon, with an average salary of just under $80,000, the study estimated that it would take a homebuyer nearly two and a half years to make up the difference.

Homebuyers in other parts of Canada could be looking at double the price, the study found.

“Upsizing feels particularly unattainable in Vancouver, where houses are over $1.2 million more expensive than a condo: Closing the price gap here would mean putting aside one’s entire income for almost 16 years,” the study said.

Some of the easiest cities to transition from a condo to a home are Trois-Rivières, Que. where the difference is $44,000, Halifax, N.S. where the difference is $84,400, St. John’s, N.L. at $85,100, and Sherbrooke, Que. at $91,500.

“For this study, we considered the 50 largest Census Subdivisions (Cities) based on the most recent data from Statistics Canada 2021 Census of Population, Point2Homes said on its website.

According to Point2Homes, the average after-tax household income was sourced from Statistics Canada 2022 Census of Population. The amount was then adjusted for 2023 using an annual average of weekly earnings growth that was published by Statistics Canada.

Point2Homes said to determine how easy or difficult it would be to upsize from a condo to a house in Canada’s largest cities, it calculated the difference between benchmark prices for both property types and then calculated the ratio between the difference and local annual median income.

-- With files from Chandra Philip.