Regina content creator among TikTok's 'Breakthrough Stars' of 2022

A Regina-based content creator has been named one of TikTok’s Breakthrough Stars of 2022 in Canada.

Andrian Makhnachov, who moved to Canada from Ukraine in May, spent the year using TikTok to share his adventures in the country, including his first time trying a number of iconic Canadian foods. His video trying a Nanaimo bar has 1.2 million views alone.

He has amassed more than 206,000 followers and five million likes on the platform. His more recent adventures include trying root beer, going to Agribition and experimenting with waterproof Canadian money.

TikTok released its annual Year on TikTok report on Tuesday morning. It described its Breakthrough Stars as “trending creators, celebrities and artists who hit new heights” this year.

"Canadian TikTok creators continue to make content that celebrates the uniqueness of our identities, enriches our lives, and makes us smile. Their impact is felt around the world and goes beyond our platform,” Marisa Hammonds, TikTok’s North America GM, said in a press release.

Other Canadians breaking through in 2022 included “Nurse John,” Laura Whaley, Jet Bent-Lee and Alicia McCarvell.