Regina council approves city-wide composting service

Regina city council is expanding its residential composting service after a “successful” pilot project.

Council voted in favour of a city-wide curbside food and yard waste collection service that will be implemented in 2023.

Residents will receive a 240-litre green cart that will be used to collect the material. This cart is about two-thirds the size of the blue bins that residents use for recycling. Residents can dispose of food scraps, greases, yard waste and soiled paper products through the green bin service.

“This is a very exciting time for the Regina residents and a big step forward to becoming a more sustainable city,” said Kurtis Doney, director of water, waste and environment at the City of Regina.

Green carts will be collected weekly between April and October. The service will switch to biweekly collection from November to March.

Between September 2020 and September 2021, 2,800 households took part in a pilot project for the green cart collection service. According to city officials, the collection service has diverted roughly 50 per cent of those households’ waste away from the landfill.

“As we roll out the city-wide program we will be able to provide education and communication to the entire city,” Doney said.

“We’re looking to achieve more than 50 per cent waste diversion and going towards the 65 per cent diversion rate.”

Doney says the service will save landfill space and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Council is expected to discuss funding options for the service once a report comes back next year.