Regina council to approve city-wide composting service

The City of Regina's compost processing site is pictured. (Source: City of Regina)

Regina city council could expand its residential composting service.

Administration is set to recommend council approve the curbside food and yard waste collection service.

Residents would be given a green cart that would be picked up year-round – either weekly or bi-weekly depending on the time of year.

Currently 2,800 households receive the food and yard waste service as part of a pilot project launched last year.

More details to come…

