Regina couple builds large Christmas village in their home

Thirty years ago Ken Gareau’s mother gifted his wife a little church figurine and it was the beginning of what is now a village that fills the couple’s front room.

The village features more than 1,000 lights, 45 houses and over 500 characters that all sit below a handmade starry sky, adorned with real constellations.

Starting with a lighthouse and the coast, the village moves through howling wolves and a ski area modelled after the Town of Banff. A town centre with a tall tree and photos with Santa with fireworks up above, and movies in the park flow into the newest addition, the residential area.

"I think the best part is putting it together, you know, that time we spend together, and making the stories," the Gareau’s said.

Making sure they tell a story through their village, the movie screen in the display is changed every three days and features their holiday favourites, and the residential area has apartment buildings as an ode to their son, as well as some of their friends in the hot tub.

“It's growing it's expanding its mutating all the time," said Ken Gareau, adding his wife, Celeste, wants to see a new village each year.

Throughout the year the two work together, building new items and creating new ideas for what they can do next.

Sprinkled throughout the village is moss, tree branches and leaves from their own backyard. There is even stonework hand-carved by Celeste.

The Gareau’s said set up begins shortly after Thanksgiving with the two of them putting in over 100 hours to bring the village to life, a process Ken calls a “ labour of love.”

"It's a procedure because we lay it all out, take it all down find out where all the wiring needs to go, then we start doing the wiring and then we build it in sections," said Ken.

He said they draw inspiration from other villages they see online, and hope their village can inspire others and spread the holiday spirit.