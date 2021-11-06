Regina COVID-19 testing clinic reopens at old Costco building

Regina’s mass COVID-19 testing clinic is reopening at the site of the old Costco building on Saturday afternoon.

The testing clinic at Evraz Place closed on Friday and will reopen at 12 p.m. at the former Costco location on Victoria Avenue. Entry to the clinic will be located on Star Light Street East.

The SHA-run clinics are not providing testing services to those who are asymptomatic or require proof of a negative test. Rapid antigen tests or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are available for a fee.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced Monday that the mass drive-thru vaccination clinic will also be relocated to the old Costco building.

The last day for the vaccination clinic at Evraz Place is Nov. 11. The vaccine clinic will reopen at the new location on Nov. 15.

A list of walk-in vaccination clinics for Nov. 12 to 14 is available on the SHA website.

The SHA-run clinics are not providing testing services to those who are asymptomatic or require proof of a negative test. Rapid antigen tests or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are available for a fee.