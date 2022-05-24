Regina COVID-19 viral levels rebound in latest wastewater analysis: U of R

COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater levels have bounced back up again in the latest analysis from the University of Regina, following several weeks of a downward trend.

The viral load has increased for the first time in three weeks.

The Omicron BA.2.3 sublineage is currently dominant in Regina. Traces of BA.2.12.1 have also been found in the wastewater.

“BA.2.3 has no known differences in transmissibility compared to BA.2,” the university said in a Facebook post.

In the latest weekly COVID-19 update, the province said there were 22 more COVID-19 deaths reported for the week of May 8-14.

There were 270 people in hospitals related to COVID-19 as of May 18.