Regina Crime Stoppers received 1,125 anonymous tips in 2020. It’s a 13 per cent decrease from last year’s total tips received at 1,295.

Last year was still the third-highest historical number of tips the service has seen since it began operating in the city in 1984.

“The fact that our numbers of tips that were called in this year is a little bit lower than last year, does not mean that we didn't have success… I think that's outstanding, given the fact that we saw some significant decreases in crime trends over the year as a result of COVID,” Chief Evan Bray of the Regina Police Service said Monday.

Of those tips received, 13 arrests were made, and 20 charges have been laid, that’s down from last year’s total of 25 and 62. Cases cleared only dropped from 58 to 52 in 2020, which the service says indicates the program is working.

Chief Bray said these tips range in varying degrees but don’t diminish the need and value.

“Assaults and robberies and break and enters, a tip that comes in helps us solve those cases doesn't necessarily yield property being recovered, but it may result in one arrest and one charge happening, but the ability to help bring closure to the victims and the families that are involved and hold someone accountable in our community, to me, is a testament to the value that Crime Stoppers brings.”

A total of 11 tip payments were made, amounting to $5,200 awarded to tipsters.

Those who receive tips said they did receive calls about too many people gathering under the public health order and other COVID-19 related issues.

Regina Crime Stoppers provides a way for the public to report criminal activity or missing people in an anonymous way.

Members of the public can call 1-800-222-TIPS, download the Crime Stoppers App, or visit the website to report any tips.

Since it was created in 1984, over $11.2 million in stolen property and drugs have been recovered with the help of Regina Crime Stoppers.