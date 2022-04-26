Regina crime up slightly in 2021 from 2020: Police report

A slight increase in overall crime was seen in 2021 when compared to 2020, according to a year-end report from Regina police.

There were a total of 40,759 crimes reported in 2020 compared to 41,050 in 2021, an increase of 291.

Police also divided the city up into three districts, north, central and south.

In the north district, there were a total of 10,683 crimes reported in 2020 compared to 10,916 in 2021, an increase of 53.

In the central district, there were a total of 14,959 crimes reported in 2020 compared to 15,201 in 2021, an increase of 242.

In the south region, there were a total of 13,092 crimes reported in 2020 compared to 12,961 a decrease of 131.

There was also a jump from 1,845 to 1,972 in districts not specified, an increase of 127.

Police said COVID-19 played a big role in lower crime stats throughout 2020.

“People were stuck at home and so you saw some of those social challenges,” Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said.

The report also highlighted monthly statistics for March of 2022 compared to March of 2021, which showed an increase in crimes against the person and crimes against property.

According to the report, there were 257 crimes against the person in March of this year compared to 220 in March of 2021. These include homicide, attempted murder, sexual assaults, sexual crime, assaults, robbery, kidnapping, forcible confinement, criminal harassment, and stalking.

There were 796 crimes against property in March of this year compared to 735 in March of 2021. These include arson, breaking and entering, theft of a motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, mischief and wilful damage.

March, 2022 also saw 14 apparent overdose deaths while February, 2022 had eight and January, 2022 had 10.

Impaired and dangerous driving charges were slightly down this March compared to March of 2021. There were a total of 1,180 traffic tickets issued in March of this year compared to 1,724 in 2021.