A Regina doctor is facing multiple charges of sexual assault, including sexual assault of minors.

Dr. El-Fallani Mohammed, 65, was arrested and charged by Regina police on Friday. He is charged with two counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 and sexual assault.

According to police, there were three female victims – two were minors when the alleged assaults took place. The incidents began as early as 2007.

Mohammed will make his first court appearance on Aug. 4.

In February, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) was looking into allegations of unprofessional conduct leveled against Mohammed.

Mohammed was an endocrinologist at a south Regina clinic. He is one of only three endocrinologists in Regina who specialize in the care of adults with diabetes, thyroid problems, osteoporosis and hormonal disorders.

The CPSS outlined six cases where female patients allege to have been inappropriately touched during stethoscope examinations.

Some of the patients also allege the doctor asked inappropriate personal questions, hugged the patient, undid buttons on their blouse without warning and took photos without providing an appropriate explanation or obtaining consent.

Previously in 2019, Dr. Mohammed received a reprimand and a three-month suspension for unprofessional conduct involving two patients. He also agreed to have a female practice monitor present when conducting any in-person professional encounters with female patients. The allegations in these two cases involved inappropriate touching and stethoscope examinations.