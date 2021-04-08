Regina drive-thru vaccine clinic eligibility shifted to ages 53, 54 only starting Friday

Saskatchewan announced changes to its vaccine delivery plan, making the Regina drive-thru vaccination clinic available to those aged 53 and 54, and expanding the vaccine appointment booking system to ages 55-plus province-wide.

The Regina drive-thru clinic will begin administering Pfizer vaccines to residents aged 53 and 54-years-old only, starting April 9.

"Rapid, mass vaccinations will mean there are different vaccines available at different times, in different parts of the province to support delivery plans," Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said, in a release Thursday.

"All have been approved by Health Canada and all will prevent serious illness and death caused by COVID-19."

This clinic will operate on a first come, first serve basis, open 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

VACCINE BOOKING SYSTEM

As of 8 a.m. on April 9, eligible residents aged 55-years and older can book a vaccine appointment online or over the phone.

All people 50 year of age and older living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, remaining phase one health care workers, group homes and shelters; and people who have eligibility letters due to underlying health conditions them make them clinically extremely vulnerable can book their vaccination appointments over the phone at 1-833-SASKVAX.