Regina driver handed $1,400 fine for cell phone use
A Regina driver was fined $1,400 after being stopped for using a cell phone while behind the wheel.
This was the driver’s second charge so their vehicle was also impounded for seven days, according a tweet from the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSSask).
This driver was stopped for distracted driving (cell phone use). It was the driver's second charge, so the fine was $1400 and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days. #hangupanddrive #phonedowneyesup @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/QAvnSr1Fub— Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (@CTSSask) July 7, 2022
In a follow up tweet, CTSSask said an appeal process was available to the driver for the impound which was explained to them roadside. The hearing was conducted by the civilian Highway Traffic Board.
A first distracted driving offence lands drivers a $580 ticket and four demerit points, a second offence within a year of being convicted of the first lands drivers a $1,400 ticket, four more demerit points, and a seven day vehicle seizure, according to SGI.
A third offense within a year of the first conviction is a $2,100 fine plus four more demerits and another seven day vehicle seizure.
-
Manitoba Public Insurance seeing more claims, longer wait times this yearThe number of physical damage claims seen by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has spiked halfway through 2022.
-
Sight and sounds of Sunfest return to Victoria ParkAfter a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Sunfest has returned to downtown London for the next four days with live performances.
-
Two males rushed to hospital after double stabbing outside mall in MississaugaTwo young victims were rushed to hospital after being stabbed in a mall parking lot in Mississauga Thursday.
-
Sudbury develops safety plan for city's 10 most dangerous intersectionsGreater Sudbury is working on strategies to improve safety at 10 intersections in the city with higher-than-normal rates of collisions.
-
New video shows moments before Ottawa LRT train derailedOn the final day of public hearings into Ottawa’s light rail transit, the commission saw new video that showed a train leaving Tremblay station moments before it derailed last September.
-
Elected officials in Lakeshore 'make a splash' opening new park amenitiesLakeshore Mayor Tom Bain and fellow councillors were left soaking, but in good spirits, after being the first users of the splash pad bucket at River Ridge Park on Oakwood Avenue.
-
'I am decimated': 'Real Housewives' star poses tribute to actor sonA Canadian actor is being remembered by his realty-TV-star mother as "the most beautiful human" in a post that confirms the young man's death.
-
More wildfire danger expected in B.C. this month, despite rainy June: forecastForecasters are expecting wildfire danger to increase this month in British Columbia, despite the cool and soggy weather experienced across much of the province in June.
-
Calgary retailers, restaurants ready to wrangle in record Stampede salesThe Calgary Stampede is set to bring millions of dollars to the city's economy as local retailers and restaurants expect to cash in on a much-needed recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.