Regina driver handed over $1,000 in tickets after 3 infractions

A Regina driver was handed over $1,000 in tickets after three infractions.

For driving 76 km/hr in a 50 zone, the driver was handed a $202 ticket, for disobeying a red light, the driver was ticketed $230, and for his vehicle being unregistered, he was slapped with a $580 fine.

Cst. Mike (Hawkeye) Seel shared the video on social media.

This driver (black SUV) disobeyed the red light ($230) was doing 76 in a 50 zone ($202) and his vehicle was unregistered ($580). @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/X5pUsLOlmu