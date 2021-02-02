A Regina driver is facing a vehicle impound and a hefty ticket after they were caught travelling at more than double the speed limit.

On Twitter, Cst. Jim Monaghan shared a photo of a driver clocked travelling at 164 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

“No longer the “New Guy”. Cst Lauf is broken in. Single-handedly catching this vehicle going 164km/hr in a 70 zone. $1291 ticket and a 7-day impound,” Cst. Monaghan wrote.

