Regina driver slapped with $1,400 cell phone ticket

A Regina driver was slapped with a $1,400 fine after she was spotted with a cell phone while driving for the second time this year.

As well as the cell phone ticket, she was given a $100 ticket for not having her licence on her, according to a tweet from Cst. Seel with the Regina Police Service traffic unit.

The driver’s vehicle will also be impounded for seven days.

