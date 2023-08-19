Regina driver slapped with $1,400 cell phone ticket
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A Regina driver was slapped with a $1,400 fine after she was spotted with a cell phone while driving for the second time this year.
As well as the cell phone ticket, she was given a $100 ticket for not having her licence on her, according to a tweet from Cst. Seel with the Regina Police Service traffic unit.
The driver’s vehicle will also be impounded for seven days.
Drivers' second cell phone ticket this year ($1400). Also, she didn't have her license on her ($100). Vehicle impounded for 7 days. @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/L9z0KACCbP— Cst. Mike (Hawkeye) Seel (@RpsTrafficTeamB) August 18, 2023
