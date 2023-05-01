Regina elementary school to reopen following water main break, 'extensive' repairs

Regina's McLurg Elementary School will reopen on May 2, nearly a month to the day after a water main break forced students to attend classes elsewhere.

According to a post on the school's website attributed to Rick Steciuk with Regina Public Schools, the decision to reopen the school was made after "thorough air quality testing" and "extensive work to repair the water main break."

In early April, the school suffered a water main break that caused flooding inside the building.

Electrical panels, heat, water, ventilation and safety systems all needed to be replaced or repaired and tested in the time since.

As an added precaution, the school will provide bottled water for students and staff.

"We have also tested the water and it is safe to drink," Steciuk said. "We are taking this extra step to ensure your peace of mind, especially as the weather gets warmer and students will surely be drinking more water."

The update goes on to say repair work will continue to replace the boilers and duct work in the school's sub-basement over the coming months, but it is not anticipated to further interrupt classes or the school day.

"I know I speak for the school staff and administration when I say that we are all looking forward to seeing students back in McLurg’s classrooms," Steciuk said.

The school has been closed since April 3.