Regina emergency crews rescue injured person from rail car

An injured person had to be rescued from inside a rail car in the Regina area on Thursday, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services.

In an update posted to Twitter Thursday evening, Regina Fire said its Technical Rescue Team had to be deployed to get the person out of the rail car, which appears to be a grain hopper.

A "careful extrication" led to the victim being taken to hospital by EMS. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

