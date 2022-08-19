Regina emergency crews rescue injured person from rail car
CTV News Regina Anchor - CTV News at Five
Cole Davenport
An injured person had to be rescued from inside a rail car in the Regina area on Thursday, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services.
In an update posted to Twitter Thursday evening, Regina Fire said its Technical Rescue Team had to be deployed to get the person out of the rail car, which appears to be a grain hopper.
A "careful extrication" led to the victim being taken to hospital by EMS. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Regina Fire Technical Rescue team deployed to an injured person inside a rail car. Careful extrication removed the victim and was transferred to Regina EMS for transport to hospital. Great team work of a highly trained team #YQR pic.twitter.com/29vWu7Moqk— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) August 19, 2022
