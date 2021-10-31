Regina event highlights 'treets' this Halloween

A new event is using Halloween to teach children about nature.

Roman Lytwin wanted to share knowledge about the Regina Arboretum with others in the city. She decided to create an event called “Halloween Treets.”

The event was a scavenger hunt among the trees of the arboretum – meant to give kids a better appreciation for being outside.

"Halloween’s very cool, I love Halloween, but I don't want it to be just about the candy, I don't want it to be just about the treat," said Lytwin, who was dressed as Pluto.

The treat -- alongside some candy -- was that everyone leaves knowing more than when they arrived.

"I want kids to learn that the most important thing we can do for the environment is actually go outside and learn about the environment and actually appreciate it and actually love the environment," Lytwin said.

The scavenger hunt led families to various trees around the arboretum using riddles and goofy names that lend a hand to teaching about the tree's species and genus.

Lytwin said providing fun facts would entice the mind and make people more curious while also providing a better understanding of the trees.

Martin Barr, 10, said he had fun running around to fill out the scavenger hunt’s answers.

He learned trees can talk to each other and that male trees have more pollen than female trees, and thinks the event should be run every year.

"It's helping kids learn, it's making them know what's happening to the trees and it's overall fun too," said Barr, who was dressed as a mountain biker.

Barr did pretty well in the hunt, but he didn't manage to snag the grand prize.

A baby Blue Spruce tree was awarded to whoever could achieve a perfect score.

The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) said it is important to get kids outside and learning more about their surroundings.

"Usually putting those fun spins on things makes it more interesting for the kids,” said Erin Pippin, youth leadership specialist for the CWF’s Wild Outside Program. “We try and keep things fun, interesting and interactive not just information-heavy."

Lytwin hopes the scavenger hunt will be adapted online for people to use independently in the future.