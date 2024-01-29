City of Regina expanding red light safety program to include rolling right turns

Regina is expanding its red light safety program to include rolling right turns – in an effort to improve pedestrian safety and reduce right turn collisions.

The expansion will include cameras at the same three intersections in the city where the program currently exists: Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive, Albert Street and Parliament Avenue, and at Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive.

The city says rolling right turns at red lights pose a significant safety risk and are more prevalent than drivers running through red lights.

“Expanding the existing red light safety program to include that rolling right turn on red, we hope to reduce the collisions that are happening at our intersections,” Manager of Traffic Engineering Carolyn Kalim told reporters.

SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy says the move is a step in the right direction.

“It’s not a new law to say you cannot come to a rolling stop at a red light. The traffic Safety act is very clear that you have to come to a complete stop even if you are turning right.”

The program was created to help change driver behaviour in the city through targeted enforcement.

Beginning Feb. 1, drivers who fail to stop at a red light before turning will be issued a warning notice. Starting April 1, enforcement will begin issuing $230 tickets for the infraction.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS) Traffic Unit – the city saw 170 collisions between vehicles and pedestrians in 2023.

Seven resulted in fatalities.

The city claims the red light safety program has reduced collisions at most camera locations.

The new initiative will be complimented by an education campaign.

Regina’s red light cameras cost more to operate than the ticket revenue they create. The system as a whole loses around $250,000 a year.

The addition of the rolling red tickets could allow the system to break even.

According to Kalim, the units already contained the software to detect rolling right turns.

“It was really a matter of turning it on,” she explained. “Prior to this, we did a lot of engagement and work with RPS and the Ministry of Justice to ensure we had the right measures in place to successfully transition to this new type of enforcement.

Regina’s red light cameras also have the ability to issue speeding tickets. The city has expressed interest in using the function. To go forward with the plan requires permission from the provincial government.

Talks have taken place between the two levels of government on the issue.

However, the city has yet to file an application.