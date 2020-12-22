A Regina family took advantage of the recent winter weather and created a large snow fort for the neighbourhood to enjoy.

Eight-year-old Alex Millar and his dad James have been working on “Frank the Fort” since October.

“To like get some exercise outside and play, and have something fun to do outside, besides tobogganing of course,” Alex Millar said.

“It took a lot of patience, because with the huge gap in snow, and when everything melted, we needed to freeze some windows. So we made some windows which are now incorporated into the lower levels,” Alex's father James Millar said.

The fort features stairs at the entrance, seating for at least four people, a storage area for snowballs and tools, a pinecone holder, lights that turn on at night, a wreath welcoming anyone who enters and a tunnel, designed to be too small for adults, that connects the entrance to a seating area.

The Millar's have built an igloo and a quinzhee before, but James saw an opportunity to teach some school lessons while having fun.

“So we measured and then calculated the centre, to get some math into the fort building as well," James Millar said.

The Millar’s have not set a limit to how big the fort will go, but say they will keep building as long as there is more snow.