Regina family Christmas tradition turned into national campaign

A Regina man’s idea to spread Christmas cheer has become a national Coca-Cola Canada campaign.

John Thompson has been working for the company for over 20 years, previously as a truck driver.

Thompson said when his daughters were young he used to cover his delivery truck in lights and drive around.

“In 1999 we dressed up the truck and put some lights on it and drove around,” he said. “It was quite a hit.”

Now that his daughters have grown up and had kids of their own, they asked him to light up the truck again.

“Last year she (was) like dad we need to do this. With COVID-19, everything being shut down and malls not having Santa Claus, we need to do something to spread some cheer,” Thompson said.

In 2020, he dressed up the truck, invited Santa to come along and drove around Regina, making stops to visit families and businesses.

Coca-Cola Canada said they saw what Thompson did on social media and loved the idea. The company turned the small gesture into a national “Holiday Truck” campaign where Santa joins drivers across the country, making stops in various communities.

“So we started in Newfoundland on Nov. 13 and Santa is making a cross country tour ending in B.C. this coming weekend,” April Delorme, administrative coordinator with Coca-Cola Canada, said.

Thompson said it’s wonderful and overwhelming that the company picked up his idea and helped it grow.

“I get shivers on my neck when I hear and see what’s going on across the country,” said Thompson. “(I’m) happy that we got to kick start the whole program and got everybody on board this year.”

At the “Holiday Truck” stop at the Brandt Centre on Thursday, children from Regina told CTV News that they were excited to see Santa and loved the lights on the truck.

Coca-Cola Canada and Thompson have plans to continue the initiative next year, with more details coming closer to the holiday season in 2022.